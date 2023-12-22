Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off select styles: Jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, more

The Levi’s End of Season Sale offers 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are marked down to $25 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are stylish, flattering with its slim fit, and on-trend with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your winter shoes. It’s available in seventeen color options, and the material is stretch-infused to promote comfort as well as full mobility throughout the day. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!