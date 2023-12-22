Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off select styles: Jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
50% off from $10

The Levi’s End of Season Sale offers 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are marked down to $25 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are stylish, flattering with its slim fit, and on-trend with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled to show off your winter shoes. It’s available in seventeen color options, and the material is stretch-infused to promote comfort as well as full mobility throughout the day. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from A...
Unlock one-click iOS file transfers with AnyTrans lifet...
Get 60% battery in 30 minutes with UGREEN’s 35W 2...
The top five Meta Quest fitness games now on sale up to...
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with 50-hour ...
Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set lands at $14...
Foxpark’s Solar wireless 1080p backup camera and ...
Sweaty Betty takes up to 70% workout apparel in end of ...
Load more...
Show More Comments