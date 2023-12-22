TP-Link Tapo smart switch brings Matter-supported dimming to your lights at just $15

Joining this morning’s deals on the Lutron Caseta HomeKit smart switch starter kits, Amazon is also offering a big-time deal on the TP-Link Matter Tapo smart dimmer option. You can now grab this model with multi-smart home platform Matter support at just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model released earlier this year on Amazon at $28 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $5 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Head below for more details.

The TP-Link Tapo Smart Dimmer Switch works alongside Google Home, Alexa, HomeKit, and SmartThings Matter-supported gear for a simplified all-in-one control setup over your smart home. This model transforms your existing built-in lighting into an intelligent solution with smartphone and voice control options alongside the usual bevy of app scheduling and timer action. And being a dimmer switch, you’ll be able to adjust brightness both manually on the switch itself or with the app and voice commands.

The Matter smart home gear deals certainly don’t stop there either:

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. Once configured, communication and control between Matter devices can be achieved directly on the local network.

