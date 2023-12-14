Automate your Siri smart home with three Eve Matter motion sensors at $115 (Save $25)

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Eve Motion Sensors with Matter at $114.95 shipped. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. This is $25 off the usual $140 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $5 and drops each of the sensors down to $41 each – lower than the $50 you’d pay on a single unit right now. Dive into our hands-on review to see why they’re our favorite smart motion sensor around. Head below for more.

If you’re ready to supercharge your smart home, then the Eve Motion sensors are the perfect option. Having three means you can really make your smart lighting smart, with automations that allow your bulbs to turn on when movement is detected, or turned off when there’s no activity for a certain duration. On top of just being able to sense motion, there’s also an onboard light sensor, which also gets exposed to your HomeKit setup via Thread or Matter.

You can also save on some other sensors to elevate your smart home. Two of Eve’s weather stations are currently marked down to as low as $56, offering up temperature, humidity, and even VOC level monitoring to Siri and the rest of your gear. They’re perfect for lending a hand with automating your heating this winter, as well as turning on air purifiers or humidifiers.

Then you’ll want to check out all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide this week.

Eve Motion features:

120° field of view and up to 9 m detection range. Indoors and outdoors thanks to IPX3 water resistance and wireless battery operation. Control your lights and appliances with movement, and receive notifications when motion is detected (available on selected platforms). Refine automations by brightness in the Eve app for iOS. Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly monitor your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms. Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!