Bowflex New Year’s Sale: Save up to $700 on select at-home exercise equipment

Bowflex today launched their New Year’s Sale which includes big savings of up to $700 on home gyms, treadmills, trainers, weights, and more. Get the biggest savings on Bowflex’s Revolution Home Gym for $700 off, coming in at $2,299. The Revolution Home Gym features over 100 exercises that you can do on your own and includes everything you could want from a home workout experience. The Revolution Home Gym has leg extensions, SpiraFlex technology, a preacher curl attachment, an inclined seat for bench presses, the option to convert to a rowing machine, and so much more. Head below to learn more about Bowflex’s New Year’s Sale.

The Max Total 16 is a HIIT training machine currently coming in at $1,899, or $600 off its usual price. The Max Total 16 sports a 16-inch HD touchscreen where you can choose from hundreds of workouts, 20 resistance levels to ensure you are challenging yourself, and has Bluetooth-enabled speakers to keep you motivated. The IC Bike SE allows users to connect to the Peloton or Zwift app, has a padded media rack for your phone or tablet, and has 100 magnetic resistance levels – grab yours here for $799. If you’re simply looking to list some free weights, look no further than the SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, which allows for weight adjustment between 5 and 52.5 pounds – now available for $50 off, coming in at $379.

More exercise equipment we love from Bowflex’s New Year’s Sale:

More on Revolution Home Gym:

100 exercises with 400+ variations

SpiraFlex® Technology

10 arm positions with the Freedom Arms®

Leg press station

Inclined seat for bench press

Converts to a rowing machine

220 lbs resistance

Integrated workout bench

Preacher curl attachment

