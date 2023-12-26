Peloton New Year sale goes live: Save up to $1,000 and get a two-month free all-access membership

Peloton today launched their newest sale which features a wide range of price drops across all of their hardware and accessories. Unlike previous Peloton sales, this one comes with a twist, adding a two-month free all-access membership for people buying a Peloton Bike/Bike+. For $600 off, you can now get the Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package for $2,390, which includes the Peloton Bike+, a 2-month free all-access membership, cycling shoes, weights, a water bottle, a Bike mat, a reversible workout mat, and three sets of dumbbells. Free shipping is included and the sale is valid through January 9, 2024. Head below for more details on Peloton’s newest sale.

With $450 in savings, the Tread Ultimate Package comes in at $2,955 and includes a reversible workout mat, a water bottle, and four sets of dumbells – the perfect at-home gym setup whether you’re just starting out or you are an experienced runner. The Peloton Row Starter Package features an immersive workout experience that works 86% of your muscles in just 15 minutes – get your Row Starter Package here for $250 off, coming in at $2,975. For $1,000 in savings you can get the Peloton Tread+, Peloton’s newest addition to their hardware family, featuring an ultra-soft surface, a 32-inch HD touch screen, and more – now available for $4,995.

More Peloton equipment:

More on Peloton Bike+:

23.8″ HD touchscreen

Total Bike weight: 140 lbs

Front-facing stereo speakers and rear-facing woofers with 26 watts of total power

Resistance knob with Auto-resistance option

Aluminum pedals that require cycling shoes with Delta-compatible cleats

Sports series saddle with ergonomic center channel

Adjustable seat, handlebar, and screen that rotates for easy transitions to off-Bike workouts

Bluetooth® 5.0 connectivity

3.5 mm standard headphone jack

USB-C charging port for devices

