Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249 to start the year, companion Smart Folio at $115

Apple’s most affordable iPad is now starting off 2024 at an even better value. Amazon currently offers the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $249 shipped. This is down from its usual $329 price tag and matching the second-best offer yet. It did drop to $230 over Black Friday, but if you missed out then this discount is nothing to sneeze at. Head below for some insight on how Apple’s entry-level tablet experience stacks up and why it’s worth a closer look.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Elevating the experience, Amazon now also discounts the companion Smart Keyboard Folio. This offers a physical typing experience for your 10.2-inch iPad for $115, down from the usual $159 going rate. On top of just being on sale, it also means you can outfit yourself with a full iPadOS setup for just $364 when paired with the discount above. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either.

Starting off the work week and also the New Year, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest M2 and M3 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

