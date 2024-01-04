LaCie’s ultra-protective Rugged 2TB 1,050MB/s portable SSD matching Amazon low at $180

Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $500 at retailers like B&H where it is currently matched. It more typically bounces around in the $250 range from third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked there. This model features USB 3.2 support alongside USB-C connectivity as well as 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. But the real standout feature here is the rubberized shell encapsulating its internals in an IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant cover that also provides up to 3-meter drop protection and “two-ton car crush resistance.” More details below.

Now, clearly you’re paying a premium for the ultra-protective nature of the LaCie Rugged variant on display up top, but if that’s overkill for your needs, you’ll want to scope out some of the other portable SSDs we have on sale this week below:

LaCie Rugged SSD 2TB SSD features:

Sprint through projects with a 2TB portable SSD drive that harnesses Seagate FireCuda Name speeds of up to 1050MB/s for 4K footage

Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance as well as dust, three-meter drop, and two-ton car crush resistance

Protect files from unauthorized access with Seagate secure Self-Encrypting technology, work on IPAD, Mac and Windows computers

Take advantage of a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

