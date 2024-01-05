Hazel Quinn offers up to 58% off its retro-style toaster, precision gooseneck kettle, and filter-free juicer

Hazel Quinn – a modern kitchen appliance brand with a flair for retro-style designs – is now offering some deep deals on electric kettles, toasters, and its slow masticating juicer. If you missed out on the Black Friday sale, the brand is offering folks another shot at scoring some of its best-selling products without paying anywhere near full price. You’re looking at up to 58% off the regular price tags to upgrade your setup for 2024 with deals starting from just over $46. Head below to scope out the details.

The ‘industry’s first’ True Filter-Free Slow Masticating Juicer

The Hazel Quinn True Filter-Free Slow Masticating Juicer delivers on that modern-retro aesthetic to bring the vintage ‘70s vibe to your countertop at an affordable price. Home juicers can be quite pricey, but the brand is now offering its latest solution down at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $130, you’re looking at a sizable price drop to deliver fresh, nutritious homemade juice to your 2024 health and fitness regimen at over 58% off.

Alongside the retro ‘70s style, the Hazel Quinn juicer features six patented technologies headlined by the brand’s revolutionary no-filter design – it is the “industry’s first filter-free slow juicer.” By removing the sharp and porous strainer from the equation, it provides a safe-to-use and easy-to-maintain system that delivers fresh fiber-rich homemade juice in a safe and hygienic manner. From there, other highlights of the machine include its two-shaft design with one-button assembly for a shake-free juicing experience, automatic shut-off after 20 minutes of continuous use for safety, and an anti-drip nozzle.

Retro-style 2-slice Toaster with a modern feature set

Hazel Quinn’s vintage design aesthetic also carries over to its 2-Slice Toaster to bring the 1970’s vibe throughout your kitchen space, and it is also on sale as we head into the new year. Regularly closer to $60, you can bring one home right now for $45.99 shipped, or close to 25% off the going rate.

Boasting a smooth, rounded form-factor with steel accents and the retro detailing you see above, it matches the retro-style Hazel Quinn True Filter-Free Slow Masticating Juicer perfectly, but with some modern and convenient amenities in tow. It provides a pair of extra-wide 38mm slots with an automatic-centering function to support even toasting of everything from traditional sliced bread to thicker cuts, bagels, and more. A high-lift lever ensures the toast actually pops up high enough when it’s done to get it out and on to your plate with ease, but not before users can leverage one of six shade settings via the vintage dial plate. You’ll also find a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning alongside bottom-mounted cord storage for a clean look on the countertop with three options on the front for defrosting, reheating, or cancelling the toasting action at will.

New Memphis Style Gooseneck Electric Kettle with precision temperature control

And lastly, we are taking a look at the New Memphis Style Gooseneck Electric Kettle from Hazel Quinn. While this one boasts a series of modern features, it still fits in nicely with the retro look found on much of the brand’s kitchen appliance lineup. And best of all, it too is seeing a nice price drop as we head into the new year.

Regularly just shy of $80, you can land this electric kettle system with precise temperature control down at $59.99 shipped. It features an era-inspired color treatment wrapped around a food-grade 304 stainless steel body with 2-hour thermal insulation – it can keep your water at temperature for leisurely tea time with friends/family and ensure it is ready to go for your second (or third) cup without having start the boil process over again. The LCD screen-equipped kettle base supports hyper-precise ±1-degree temperature adjustments between 100 and 212 degrees (you can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit to suit your preferences) alongside the cool-touch handle, auto shut-off, broil-dry protection, and 1,200 watts of power that can boil 0.8 liters of water in 3 to 4 minutes.

