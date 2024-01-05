Score a copy of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch down at $48 today (Reg. $60)

Alongside Super Mario Wonder (full hands-on review here), one of the most exciting announcements from the big 2023 Nintendo Direct showcase was the Super Mario RPG re-release. While we didn’t see a solid price drop over Black Friday or the holidays last year, today we are tracking the first notable chance to land a physical copy of the classic SNES remake over at Walmart. Head below for more details.

Direct Distributor (4+ star seller) via Walmart is now offering physical copies of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch down at $47.78 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the game since release. Currently starting at $54 on Amazon, today’s discounted listing comes by way of a well-rated seller with Walmart fulfillment.

Alongside updated visuals and music (players have the choice to switch back to the original tunes at any time), Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch features a host of enhancements to the combat system and features all-new special moves, allowing Mario to join up with party members for impressive new combo attacks.

The very first RPG in the Mario series makes a triumphant return! Journey with a cast of quirky characters, play through a myriad of minigames, and take on turned based battles.

You can get more details on the game in our launch day coverage and be sure to scope out the pre-release overview trailer for more details.

And then head over to today’s console game roundup for more of the best Switch games on sale right now.

Super Mario RPG features:

Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters. Meet the team of oddballs setting out to thwart the troublesome Smithy Gang and protect everyone’s wishes. Even Bowser is lending a claw! Players new to RPGs or who want a story-focused experience can use the new Breezy difficulty, which makes battles easier and leveling up faster. You can set the difficulty at any time if you change your mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!