Happy Super Mario RPG release day! Deals, the latest footage, and more

Happy Super Mario RPG release day folks! While the Nintendo Black Friday deals are likely top priority for many gamers, we would like to take a minute to celebrate the re-release of Nintendo’s beloved RPG starring the iconic mustache’d hero and friends. The game has received rock solid praise from critics and it will soon be out in the wild for everyone (if it isn’t already) to enjoy! While the game might be one of the only Nintendo Switch titles that won’t see a deal for Black Friday (other than maybe the new Super Mario Wonder), there is still a way to grab it for less if you haven’t yet.

While it’s going to be hard to outshine Super Mario Bros. Wonder – it is widely considered to be the best 2D modern Mario title ever, Super Mario RPG is a beloved experience that just got even better with today’s re-release. Folks who have played it already love it and you’ll be digging in today if you secured a day-one copy.

Alongside the updated visuals and music (you can switch back to the original tunes if you want), the game features a host of enhancements to the combat system and features all-new special moves, allowing Mario to team up with party members for devastating (and, frankly, quite impressive-looking) attacks.

Be sure to scope out the latest overview trailer for Super Mario RPG if you’re still waiting for your copy to arrive.

Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.

As promised, while Amazon almost certainly isn’t going to have the game on sale anytime soon, you can still score a copy from the folks at Geek Alliance for $48.99 shipped (just don’t expect it to land on your doorstep today). If you’re willing to score a couple new Nintendo Switch games at once and are a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can leverage the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers to score a deal too.

Who’s playing Super Mario RPG today? Let us know what you think of the re-release down below.

More of the latest from Nintendo can be found below including the now live holiday console and Joy-Con bundles:

