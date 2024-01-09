Banana Republic Winter Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance: Sweaters, jeans, more

Ali Smith -
FashionBanana Republic
60% off + 25% off

The Banana Republic Winter Sale is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with up to 60% off sitewide. Banana Republic Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the 90s Straight Jeans that are currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $100. These jeans are available in two color options and feature an on-trend fit that’s very stylish. This style features a non-stretch fabric to stay put throughout the day, and it has a five-loop design to add your favorite belt. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
TP-Link brings Apple HomeKey and live 2K feeds to its n...
LEGO’s upcoming Kingfisher Bird set joins the Fau...
Razer showcases the ‘world’s first HD haptic ga...
9to5Toys Daily: January 9, 2024 – Apple Watch Series ...
Hydrow’s New Year Sale is live: Save up to $710 o...
Calphalon’s 12-piece wood knife block set with l...
Google’s original Pixel Watch drops to $200 lows ...
Official upcoming Xbox showcase set to reveal first Ind...
Load more...
Show More Comments