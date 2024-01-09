Banana Republic Winter Sale takes an extra 25% off clearance: Sweaters, jeans, more

The Banana Republic Winter Sale is offering an extra 25% off clearance items with up to 60% off sitewide. Banana Republic Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the 90s Straight Jeans that are currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $100. These jeans are available in two color options and feature an on-trend fit that’s very stylish. This style features a non-stretch fabric to stay put throughout the day, and it has a five-loop design to add your favorite belt. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- The 90s Straight Jeans $41 (Orig. $100)
- Jace Chelsea Boots $135 (Orig. $250)
- Cozzi Mock-Neck Sweater $82 (Orig. $150)
- Rugged Slub Henley T-Shirt $34 (Orig. $60)
- Luxury Touch T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Rigid Bootcut Jeans $36 (Orig. $130)
- The Loose Jeans $41 (Orig. $130)
- The Slim Jeans $64 (Orig. $110)
- Olinda Herringbone Skirt $83 (Orig. $140)
- The Straight Jeans $68 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
