Hydrow’s New Year Sale is live: Save up to $710 on rowing machines

Connected rowing company, Hydrow, has its New Year Sale with up to $710 in savings. For those wanting to purchase the original Hydrow Rower for $1,995, you will also receive a heart rate monitor and an On the Mat kit, a $210 value. The Hydrow Wave – a 30% smaller and lighter version of the Rower – is now available for $1,595 and also includes a heart rate monitor and On the Mat Kit. Both rowers feature immersive, state-of-the-art exercises without ever having to leave your home. Free shipping on all orders, valid through January 16. Head below for more details on Hydrow’s New Year Sale.

There are only two differences in the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave Rower: The Hydrow Wave is 30% lighter and smaller than the original Rower, and it comes in six colorways. Other than that, the two machines operate identically and offer the same features and highlights for users. Both rowers sport an immersive display with over 4,000 workouts, the ability to seamlessly connect to your Bluetooth devices, and a patented electromagnetic drag system that replicates the feeling of actually being on the water. Additionally, rowers can compete on a leaderboard, track their metrics, celebrate achievements with Hydrow Badges, and customize their workouts to their own preferred music genres. Get your Hydrow Rower for $1,995 or your Hydrow Wave for $1,595 and enjoy the immersive experience that Hydrow provides from the comfort of your home.

More on Hydrow Rower:

Elevate your home with Hydrow’s sleek aluminum and steel frame design. Seamlessly blending style and comfort, it delivers an exceptional workout experience. Sync heart rate & workout data with Apple Watch & Strava, and enjoy immersive rowing with wireless headphones. Including 100+ stunning destinations, elite athletes to inspire the ultimate performance, and 4,000+ diverse workouts for all fitness levels.

