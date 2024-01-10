Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale takes 50-75% off sitewide with deals from $2

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale takes 50-75% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices vary per order. Stock up on favorite items including candles, hand soaps, body care, wallflowers, and more from just $2. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Flannel 3-Wick Candle that’s currently marked down to $13 and originally sold for $27. This candle has notes of bergamot, mahogany, and musk, with a burn time of approximately 25-45 hours. These make amazing gifts for loved ones and has over 300 positive reviews from Bath and Body customers and a rating of 4.7/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Bath and Body Works include:

