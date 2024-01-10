These TradePub eBooks are now free for 9to5Toys readers

We have a new batch of free eBooks courtesy of TradePub for readers of 9to5Toys, available for a limited time only. Included in today’s roundup is a new approach to financial freedom, a collection of cyber security strategies, a handbook on information security, and Marketing for Dummies. To access these free eBooks, simply sign up with TradePub and a link to the free eBook or eBooks of your choice be sent via link to your email. Keep reading for more details.

Marketing for Dummies, 6th Edition ($18 value)

Free until January 24, Marketing for Dummies will help you pump up your business with the latest and greatest marketing techniques.

This updated edition of Marketing for Dummies will walk you through the latest marketing technologies and methods, including customer experience, retargeting, digital engagement across all channels and devices, organic and paid SEO, Google ads, social media campaigns and posts, influencer and content marketing, and so much more. You’ll discover what works, what doesn’t, and what is best for your business and budget.

Happy Money Happy Life: A Multidimensional Approach to Health, Wealth, and Financial Freedom ($17 value)

Grab this eBook for free through January 23, which will help to transform your relationship with money.

In Happy Money Happy Life: A Multidimensional Approach to Health, Wealth, and Financial Freedom, celebrated writer, speaker, and entrepreneur Jason Vitug delivers an exciting and practical discussion at the intersection of our mental and emotional health and our money. You’ll explore the importance of physical and spiritual wellbeing, the interconnectedness of environmental comfort, meaningful work, and social connections as you learn to live a healthier, wealthier, and happier life.

Cybersecurity First Principles: A Reboot of Strategy and Tactics ($19 value)

Also free through January 23, this book discusses the foundations and principles of cyber security.

In Cybersecurity First Principles, Rick Howard, the Chief Security Officer, Chief Analyst, and Senior fellow at The Cyberwire, challenges the conventional wisdom of current cybersecurity best practices, strategy, and tactics and makes the case that the profession needs to get back to first principles. The author convincingly lays out the arguments for the absolute cybersecurity first principle and then discusses the strategies and tactics required to achieve it.

Information Security Handbook, Second Edition ($35.99 value)

This handbook is free for our readers through January 24 and serves as a practical guide on how to take action in securing your organization’s assets.

Whether you are an experienced security professional seeking to refine your skills or someone new to the field looking to build a strong foundation, this book is designed to meet you where you are and guide you toward improving your understanding of information security. Each chapter addresses the key concepts, practical techniques, and best practices to establish a robust and effective information security program. You’ll be offered a holistic perspective on securing information, including risk management, incident response, cloud security, and supply chain considerations.

