Don’t pay Peloton pricing when the Echelon Row drops to a new low of $658 (Reg. $1,280)

Amazon is offering the Echelon Row for $657.66 shipped. Down from its $1,280 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023, and is now starting the new year with this 49% discount for those who may be a little late to your exercise resolutions. Today’s deal comes in as a $622 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from holiday sales by $15 and landing as the third-lowest price that we have tracked. It even beats out the deal on Echelon’s website where it is listed for a higher $800 rate. You’ll also find the upgraded Echelon Row S going for $881, down from its $1,900 MSRP.

The Echelon Row features a foldable design for easier storage, a device holder that both swivels 90-degrees and flips 180-degrees, an easy-gliding seat, as well as handlebars with resistance controls offering 32 silent magnetic resistance levels. The added bonus of this deal comes in the form of a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership which gives you access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by some of the world’s best instructors through the Echelon Fit App. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pro athletes alike. You can explore cycling, rowing, running, HIIT, kickboxing, yoga, pilates, and so much more. One membership allows up to five users, so you can pass the same opportunity to your friends and family.

Amazon is also offering the Echelon Reflect Smart Connect Fitness Mirror for $620. Down from $1,000, this is a 38% discount that saves you a total of $380. Like the deal above, it comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. It comes equipped with a built-in camera that connects you to the trainers of your choice or even friends for live sessions.

You can also head over to our sports-fitness hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals on fitness equipment and accessories as they continue to roll in. It’s never too late to begin your journey to a healthier lifestyle, and with deals like these, you’ll be able to stay on track to hit your goals for 2024.

Echelon Row features:

Echelon Premier Membership: Join Echelon Premier to get free access for 30 days to over 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes. These classes are tailored for all levels of fitness from beginners to professional athletes

Multiple Features: This rowing machine workout has a LCD screen for interactive workout sessions. Resistance controls on handlebars, easy-glide seats, and 32 silent magnetic resistance levels offer dynamic indoor workout sessions

Dynamic Design: Echelon Row-s Connected Rowing Machine provides a full-body, low-impact workout. This rower features a new, LCD screen, allowing you to mix up row workouts as you take classes

Quiet & Smooth: The magnetic resistance system used in this rowing machines for home ensures a quiet and non-contact workout experience. This workout machine has a high-density steel construction making this row machine a pleasurable daily activity

Satisfaction Guarantee: Our top priority is the comfort of our customers, and we strive to keep them 100% satisfied. All our products are genuine & we are confident you will love them just as much as we do

