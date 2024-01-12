Who needs FineWoven when Apple’s MagSafe leather wallet with Find My is $45 (Reg. $59)

Earlier in the week we covered OtterBox’s new leather alternative iPhone cases, and tons of you proceeded to pour into my mentions to tell me that you’d rather just stick with leather. If that’s you, then just the discount has arrived to make sure you can do just that. Apple’s official iPhone Leather MagSafe Wallet is on sale for $44.99 at Woot, complete with Find My support. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is the newer version of Apple’s magnetic accessory that normally sells for $59. Stock in general has been in short supply since Apple announced it was moving away from leather, let alone being able to score any deals. Today’s offer is 24% off the going rate and comes within $5 of our last mention – which was at the very beginning of November.

Having originally launched alongside the iPhone 14, this newer version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the more recent inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. So if you’re not ready to embrace the new FineWoven material, today’s discount has you covered with the tried and true leather that Apple had been using for years. Dive into our review of the new model for a closer look.

If you are looking to ditch cow from your everyday carry entirely, OtterBox at least thinks that it can do the whole sustainable leather alternative better than Apple. At CES 2024 this year, the company showed off a first look at its upcoming cactus-based iPhone cases which look to be even more sustainable thanks to a more natural growing method that requires less land and water than other alternatives out there. The results look very promising, too, as we break down the new lineup of accessories in our launch coverage.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

