Upgrade to 8K with a $1,000 price drop on Samsung’s 65-inch mini-LED smart TV

After getting a look at the new upcoming 2024 lineup and its transparent display concepts, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900C mini-LED Quantum HDR Smart TV at $2999.99 shipped. Regularly $4,500 at Best Buy and usually closer to $4,000 at Amazon, this is at least $1,000 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung 8K mini-LED display. While it might be a while before we see the 2024 8K models at a price like this, the 2023 model delivers the same resolution quality alongside a 120Hz panel, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs with a major discount today. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, features three USB ports, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t care about the potentially quite future-proof 8K resolution on the model above, check out the deals we are tracking on the Sony X80K 4K smart Google TVs instead. You’ll find deals starting from $578 – the 65-inch model is going for $678 right now – with a 120Hz panel, Apple’s AirPlay 2, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and more.

Be sure to check out our TV CES 2024 coverage including the latest OLED models from LG and its wireless transparent model. TCL also unveiled the “world’s largest QD mini LED TV” with its new 115-inch behemoth and details on the upcoming Samsung lineup are waiting right here.

Our Best of CES 2024 Awards is a great place to scope out some of the highlight reveals that landed in Vegas this year as well.

Samsung 65-inch mini-LED Smart TV features:

Experience our greatest of all time. This trailblazer of Samsung TVs doesn’t just boast amazing tech specs. It’s got style, too with a virtually bezel-free design that’s as wow-inspiring and guest impressing as the picture itself. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K delivers unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. The powerful processor transforms your favorite content into stunning 8K, and the smallest details come to life with our iconic Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Q-Symphony 3.0.

