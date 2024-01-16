Amazon offers a 6-Pack of GOLDTOE Crew Socks for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

Amazon is currently offering the GOLDTOE Men’s 6-Pack of Crew Socks in black for $14.97 Prime shipped. These socks are regularly priced at $22 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This style is great for everyday and perfect for cold weather to wear with boots and more. It has a reinforced toe that was designed to last for years and the base is cushioned to promote comfort. They also have a moisture-control material that helps keep your feet dry all day. Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

If you’re looking for a dressier option, the GOLDTOE 3-Pack Argyle Crew Dress Socks that are currently marked down to $10 and originally sold for $20. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months with features such as arch support to help you feel comfortable throughout the day.

GOLDTOE Cotton Crew Athletic Socks features:

  • AquaFX moisture control keeps feet dry and comfortable
  • Reinforced Toe for long lasting durability
  • Full cushioned foot and smooth comfort toe seam
  • Premium super soft cotton with stretch

