Old Navy activewear flash sale offers deals from just $8 with 50% off new spring arrivals

50% off from $8

Old Navy is currently offering its activewear from just $8. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 50% off new spring arrivals and an extra 30% off all clearance. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cloud 94 Soft T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $11 and originally sold for $17. This t-shirt was made with material to keep you cool and it’s highly breathable. It’s available in twelve color options and can be paired with jeans, shorts, joggers, chino pants, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

