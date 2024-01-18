8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch, PC, Android, more drops 20% to $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped. This deal includes both the G Classic colorway and the SNES-style grey model. Regularly $50, you can knock 20% off the going rate after clipping the on-page coupon to deliver the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the wired model that sells for $35, today’s deal brings the form-factor to your setup with wireless Bluetooth connectivity on Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. Alongside the 20-hour rechargeable battery and traditional button layout, including both a D-pad and thumbsticks as well as a pair of back buttons, it also supports the 8Bitdo Ultimate companion software to remap the buttons, adjust the triggers, and tweak the vibration settings. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

If the traditional Nintendo vibes and multi-platform support on the model above aren’t overly important for you, something like the 8Bitdo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller for Switch is a solid alternative. Available in three colorways, you can land this one at $30 shipped on Amazon right now to save some cash. 

And while we are talking Nintendo, Switch Online members can now enjoy a pair of classic Golden Sun RPGs via the Game Boy Advance lineup. You’ll also want to check out the latest trailer for the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake ahead of its February release and peruse the latest rumors on a potential upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 right here

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

  • 2 pro-level back Buttons. .Compatibility : Switch – 1.0.0 and above (Switch), 9.0.0 and above (Lite)., Windows – Windows 7 and above, Bluetooth4.0., macOS – 10.10 and above., Android – 4.0 and above., Steam – Windows 7 and above, macOS 10.9 and above., Raspberry Pi – Bluetooth 2.0 and above, 2B, 2B+, 3B, Zero
  • Ultimate software now on PC, Android and iOS.
  • Custom profile switching, enhanced grip & 4-Way mode switching button.
  • Wireless Bluetooth, rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 20 hour rechargeable battery.

