Official Club Mocchi Nintendo plushies up to 49% off: Goomba, Mushroom, more from $12

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on a range of those adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies. Perfect for gifts or just decorating the game room, you’ll find officially licensed characters from the Mushroom Kingdom as well as the world famous Kirby and others from the Zelda and Animal Crossing series on sale right now. Pricing starting from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with up to 49% in savings at the ready. Hit the jump for a closer look at the models on sale today. 

Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushy deals:

And while we are talking Nintendo, be sure to dive into some of the latest coverage from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Goomba Super Mario plushie features:

  • Officially Licensed Product: This cute Goomba Super Mario plush toy is the perfect companion for all kinds of Nintendo or overall pop culture collectors
  • Soft and Huggable Plush Toys: With quality this good you won’t want to let go of this soft and squishy Goomba plushie whether for your display or a day of cuddles
  • Great Gifts for Gamers: This mega-sized 15-inch Goomba toy supersizes their favorite pixels into extra squishy plush pillows to create the perfect gift for a Super Mario enthusiast
  • Collectible Plush Kid Toys: Explore Club Mocchi-Mocchi- and collect all of these cute plushies across a variety of fun characters and cool licenses anyone will love

