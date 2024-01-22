Under Armour Men’s Flow Dynamic Training Shoes now 63% off at $49 (Reg. $130)

The Men’s UA Flow Dynamic Training Shoes are now coming in at $49, 63% off its original price. For a limited time, use the code NEWYEAR at checkout to grab your own pair of Under Armour’s popular training shoe. The Men’s UA Dynamic Training Shoes feature a plush heel collar, a super durable outsole to help with traction, and come in a multitude of colorways. Head below for more details.

The Men’s UA Dynamic Training Shoes – now available for $49 – are the ideal shoe to support you whether you’re training for your next marathon or playing basketball with your friends on the weekend. These shoes sport a lateral TPU wrap-up that adds additional stability and lateral support, making it easier for you to quickly pivot and maneuver side-to-side. Additionally, the UA Dynamic Training Shoe has a one-piece Flow midsole, providing you with responsive cushioning that keeps you comfortable no matter how hard you’re going on your feet. Enjoy these trainers at the low price of $49 (make sure you apply the promo code at checkout) before the deal expires and check out more deals on shoes in our fashion guide.

More on Men’s UA Flow Dynamic Training Shoes:

UA Flow Dynamic is the ultimate training shoe for the team sports athlete. It combines the bounce and cushioning of a running shoe with the support and grip of a weightlifting shoe, so you can tackle any workout without slowing down.

