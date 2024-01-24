adidas Members Sale offers 25% off orders of $125 or more: Shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith
50% off + 25% off
a close up of a footwear

adidas is having its Members Event (free to sign-up) that’s offering 25% off orders of $125 or more with code ADICLUB at checkout. Better yet, you can also use this code on clearance items as well. adiClub members receive complimentary delivery on all orders as well. Golf season is quickly approaching and the Go-To 5-Pocket Golf Pant is a great option for spring outings. This style is currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. These pants are available in five color options and feature a stretch-infused fabric that allows you to move freely throughout your swing. Plus, the fabric is highly breathable and it has five pockets to easily store essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

