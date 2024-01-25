Columbia’s Winter Sale features up to 65% off jackets, boots, pants, accessories, more from $21

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionColumbia
$21
a man standing in front of a fence

Columbia has launched its Winter Sale, which highlights up to 65% off clothing and gear, including coats, snow pants, hats, boots, sweaters, and more. Standard shipping rates apply. The Men’s Powder Lite Hybrid Jacket is now available for $72 and comes in four colorways: Black, Warp Red, Dark Mountain, and City Grey. The Powder Lite Hybrid is an all-weather coat with a thermal-reflective lining, keeping you warm and protecting you from the elements. Head below for more details on Columbia’s Winter Sale.

The Women’s Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket – now available for $96 – features Omni-Heat lining that retains warmth using breathable silver dots that reflect your body heat – this jacket also has a fleece-lined hood, an interior pocket for valuables, and a water-resistant fabric. Ideal for all-day comfort and performance, the Men’s Bugaboot Celsius Boot is built for the cold with 200g of insulation, Omni-Heat Infinity lining, and an Omni-Grip outsole that provides superior traction. Grab your pair here for $75. The Women’s Heavenly Vest for $66 is sleek and lightweight, making it the perfect outer layer for a walk in the woods. It’s available in three colorways and will keep light moisture out with a water-resistant shell.

More items we love from Columbia’s Winter Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Powder Lite Hybrid Jacket

  • Omni-Heat™ thermal-reflective lining retains warmth using breathable silver dots that reflect body heat, so you stay warm and comfortable as temps drop
  • Thermarator™ insulation keeps you warm with lightweight synthetic fibers that retain heat even when wet, so you stay comfortable on cold, damp days
  • Water-resistant fabric sheds moisture using materials that repel water, so you stay dry in mildly rainy conditions
  • Hybrid for stretch and breathablity
  • Chin guard
  • Zippered hand pockets
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Center Back Length: 33″
  • Uses: Hiking
  • Imported

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
CORSAIR’s HS65 2.4Ghz wireless gaming headset wit...
Wyze launches new Floodlight Cam v2 with 2K HD 160-degr...
B&H has a custom LEGO set of its flagship NYC stor...
Upgrade your workspace with this metal OMOTON MacBook s...
The meross outdoor 2-socket HomeKit smart plug falls 29...
mophie intros new lofted wireless charge pad with 15W o...
Android game and app deals: HOOK 2, NABOKI, PUSH, Klock...
The Men’s Saltwater Duck Boots by Sperry are now ...
Load more...
Show More Comments