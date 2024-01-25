The Men’s Saltwater Duck Boots by Sperry are now 50% off at $70 (Reg. $140)

Laura Rosenberg
FashionSperry
$70

For a limited time, Sperry’s Saltwater Duck Boots for men are now 50% off, available for $70. Grab yourself a pair of these all-weather boots before the sale expires. The perfect boot for any season, the Saltwater Duck Boots feature a waterproof shell and other water-resistant materials to help keep your feet dry whether you’re camping, hiking, or taking a walk around the neighborhood. Free shipping applies. Head below to learn more about Sperry’s Saltwater Duck Boots.

Sperry’s Saltwater Duck Boots are available in two versatile colorways – Black on Black or Brown on Navy – making them easy to style with a pair of jeans or joggers. Featuring Sperry’s signature Wave Siping technology, these boots feature advanced traction capabilities, keeping you steady as you go. With all of the rain, slush, and snow accumulating across the country, the Saltwater Duck Boots are the perfect item to keep you dry while you shovel the snow, walk the kids to the bus stop, or while you slosh through the grocery store parking lot. Grab yourself a pair here for $70.

More on Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots

The Saltwater duck boots from Sperry will make even the dreariest days feel like a sunny one. This pair is crafted with a waterproof duck toe and a durable rubber sole so you can tackle puddles and icy sidewalks on your daily commute.

