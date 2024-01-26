Save $42 on Marey’s 4-gallon 120V electric mini under-sink water heater for $158

Amazon is offering the Marey 4-Gallon 120V Electric Mini Water Heater for $157.53 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Normally sitting somewhere between $170 and its original $200, it didn’t see many discounts until fall’s arrival, closing out 2023 with only seven in total. Today’s deal comes in as a 21% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and dropping costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – which sits only $17 above the all-time low. Able to store four gallons of water, this mini water heater is a perfect under-the-sink solution when your water keeps running cold. With a 150 PSI max, and a heat range of 77 degrees to 171 degrees Fahrenheit, this mini water heater provides on-demand hot water with a quick setting of its knob and a flick of your faucet’s handle. Installation is simple, just plumb the heater into the waterline at your sink’s location, and you’re good to go.

If you’re looking for a much larger water heater that can cover your household’s needs, you’ll find the Camplux 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater is also receiving a discount on Amazon for $368.99 shipped, down from $450. It promises 24 hours of on-demand hot water (80 degrees to 140 degrees) and is designed to handle multiple points of use at once, all it needs is a minimum 0.66 GPM flow rate while fitting a 3/4-inch pipe thread.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Marey 4 Gallon 120V Electric Mini Tank Water Heater

  • Hot water on demand. 150 PSI Maximim Water Pressure. UL listed Temperature & Pressure relief valve included
  • Under the sink hot water solution with a state of the art design, this unit stores 4 gallons of water
  • Easy installation: Simply plumb into the waterline at the sink location.
  • Enhanced safety mechanisms: Thermostat Control allows adjustment of water temperature. Overheating protection device.
  • Comes with knob controls for temperature settings. Selectable temperature range between 77°F to 171°F

Show More Comments