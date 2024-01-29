Anker launches buy two save 15% sale on new Qi2 chargers and power banks, plus more

Anker today via its official Amazon storefront is now launching a buy two, save 15% sale on its collection of MagGo chargers. While tons of our favorite releases are making the cut, it really is the new Qi2 accessories that steal the spotlight. Three of these all-new debuts are on sale for the very first time when you buy any two of the chargers, power banks, and magnetic accessories on this landing page. Get free shipping on everything, and you’ll need to apply code ANKERMAGGO at checkout to lock-in the savings. Head below for more.

An essential release from the sale to cover has to be the new Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station. It’s easily one of our favorites from the sale, and is a recent highlight from our hands-on review earlier in the month. I’ve been daily driving this as my nightstand’s charging setup, and adore just how compact it is. The usual $110 price tag is already a pretty affordable way to score 15W magnetic charging for iPhone 15, but now it drops down to $93.49 when bundled with any of the other chargers in the sale.

Thankfully, Anker is giving you tons of different options to choose from in the sale. There’s some other at-home charging stations if this is a little too compact for your needs, as well as power banks imbued with 15W charging and magnetic iPhone 15 support. Here are the Qi2 releases eligible for the sale, each of which are on sale for the first time.

And then for everything else, you’ll want to head over to this landing page to shop all of the items you can bundle to save 15%.

More on the Anker 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station:

Unlock the power of high-speed 15W charging, backed by Qi2 certification. Seamlessly compatible with MagSafe, it’s high-speed charging redefined. At only 6.9 oz, this wireless charging station boasts a size comparable to a deck of cards when folded and weighs less than a baseball. Quickly power up your Apple Watch Series 9 to 47% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification—significantly faster than non-certified chargers.

