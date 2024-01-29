Nordstrom Rack offers up to 75% off new arrivals from $22: Nike, Valentine’s Day Cologne, more

Nordstom Rack drops new markdowns up to 75% off with top brands including Cole Haan, Merrell, Calvin Klein, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale, that would make a fantastic gift for Valentine’s Day, is the YSL Y Cologne that’s marked down to $90 and originally sold for $147. This fragrance features notes of bergamot, sage, and cedarwood, which is great for year-round. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Paige Normandie Transend Jeans $80 (Orig. $199)
- Merrell Oakcreek Waterproof Boots $65 (Orig. $115)
- Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs $20 (Orig. $43)
- Cole Haan OriginalGrand Chelsea Boots $90 (Orig. $250)
- YSL Y Cologne $90 (Orig. $147)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- New Balance Dynasoft Nergize Shoes $56 (Orig. $70)
- FP Movement Valley Half-Zip Pullover $50 (Orig. $98)
- Nike Air Max SC Sneakers $72 (Orig. $90)
- adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneakers $60 (Orig. $75)
- New Balance Arishi v4 Athletic Sneakers $56 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!