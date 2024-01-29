Nordstrom Rack offers up to 75% off new arrivals from $22: Nike, Valentine’s Day Cologne, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack

Nordstom Rack drops new markdowns up to 75% off with top brands including Cole Haan, Merrell, Calvin Klein, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale, that would make a fantastic gift for Valentine’s Day, is the YSL Y Cologne that’s marked down to $90 and originally sold for $147. This fragrance features notes of bergamot, sage, and cedarwood, which is great for year-round. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

