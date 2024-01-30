Greenworks power tool combo kits now 50% off in one-day promotional sale starting from $100

Greenworks has launched a one-day promotion, taking 50% off a selection of 24V power tool combo kits by using the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries, chargers, an 8-piece bit set, and a tool bag.

Best Greenworks 24V Power Tool Combo Kits:

This Greenworks one day promotion will continue until 11:59 EST tonight, and don’t forget to use the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout for the 50% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo features:

Intelligent Brushless Motor = More Power, More Torque, Longer Life

20% More Power

35% More Runtime

Lighter and More Compact

24V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver

24V 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver

8 Piece Bit Set and Storage Bag

(2) 1.5Ah Batteries

3 Year Limited Tool & Battery Warranty

24V Battery fits 125+ Greenworks 24V Tools

