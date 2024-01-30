Greenworks power tool combo kits now 50% off in one-day promotional sale starting from $100

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsGreenWorks
50% off From $100
Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger

Greenworks has launched a one-day promotion, taking 50% off a selection of 24V power tool combo kits by using the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries, chargers, an 8-piece bit set, and a tool bag.

Best Greenworks 24V Power Tool Combo Kits:

This Greenworks one day promotion will continue until 11:59 EST tonight, and don’t forget to use the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout for the 50% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo features:

  • Intelligent Brushless Motor = More Power, More Torque, Longer Life
  • 20% More Power
  • 35% More Runtime
  • Lighter and More Compact
  • 24V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver
  • 24V 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver
  • 8 Piece Bit Set and Storage Bag
  • (2) 1.5Ah Batteries
  • 3 Year Limited Tool & Battery Warranty
  • 24V Battery fits 125+ Greenworks 24V Tools

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Review: CASETiFY’s Jujutsu Kaisen collection is b...
KeySmart’s Apple Find My SmartCard tracker with w...
You can score 100-feet of Govee smart multi-color/white...
Android game and app deals: Final Fantasy 1 to 6, Incoh...
Samsung’s Frame TVs blend into home decor with pr...
Skylight’s new smart 27-inch home hub touchscreen...
Save $100 on Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX...
Kensington’s 2023 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 docking stat...
Load more...
Show More Comments