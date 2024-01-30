Greenworks power tool combo kits now 50% off in one-day promotional sale starting from $100

Greenworks has launched a one-day promotion, taking 50% off a selection of 24V power tool combo kits by using the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries, chargers, an 8-piece bit set, and a tool bag.
Best Greenworks 24V Power Tool Combo Kits:
- Drill and 1/4-inch Impact Driver Combo: $100 (Reg. $200)
- Impact Driver and Angle Grinder Combo: $100 (Reg. $200)
- Impact Driver and Jig Saw Combo: $105 (Reg. $210)
- Drill and Jig Saw Combo: $105 (Reg. $210)
- Drill and 1-inch Reciprocating Saw Combo: $110 (Reg. $220)
- Drill and 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw Combo: $120 (Reg. $240)
- Impact Driver and 1-1/8-inch Reciprocating Saw Combo: $125 (Reg. $250)
This Greenworks one day promotion will continue until 11:59 EST tonight, and don’t forget to use the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout for the 50% off discount. You can browse through all the offered equipment on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.
Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo features:
- Intelligent Brushless Motor = More Power, More Torque, Longer Life
- 20% More Power
- 35% More Runtime
- Lighter and More Compact
- 24V 1/2-inch Drill/Driver
- 24V 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver
- 8 Piece Bit Set and Storage Bag
- (2) 1.5Ah Batteries
- 3 Year Limited Tool & Battery Warranty
- 24V Battery fits 125+ Greenworks 24V Tools
