Google’s official Pixel Watch Woven Bands now sell for $48 or less (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now discounting official Google Pixel 2 Woven Bands for $48 shipped or less. The Bay style now sells for $48 even and comes joined by Sage colorway at $47.62 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Each of these drop from the usual $60 going rates in order to mark new all-time lows. There’s 20% in savings on the pair, and today’s offers also beat previous mentions by $3 or more. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time. Head below for all of the details.

Google’s official Woven Band comes in two different styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. The designs are a bit more fun and stylish than the offerings included in the box with your Pixel or Pixel 2. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs to round out those higher-end stylings.

Alongside the Woven Bands, Amazon is also marking down a series of the Google Pixel Watch Active Bands. These come in four different colors and are clocking in at $42. You’d more regularly pay $50 for any of them, with today’s offers marking the second-best prices across most of the lineup. These Active Bands take on a more workout-friendly design as you’d expect from the name, with a waterproof design made of a higher-end Fluoroelastomer material with stainless steel clasp and lugs.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!