Journey debuts new 140W Blitz desktop charging station with metal stand at 20% off

The folks over at Journey have been on a roll over the last couple months with new releases, and it is now ready to debut its new desktop charger. We just recently featured its MagSafe wireless kickstand power bank, just after the release of its Find My accessories and its new TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging, but today we are focusing in on the new Blitz desktop charging station. Now available for purchase directly from the official site with a notable 20% launch deal, you can get a complete breakdown below.

New Journey Blitz desktop charger

The new Journey Blitz desktop charger lands as the brand’s most powerful solution in the existing lineup. The Blitz 140 provides an all-in-one charging solution for MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and much more with a 4-port setup.

With an impressive 140 watts of power delivery, this charger can simultaneously charge 1 laptop and 3 tablet/phone devices. Dual laptop charging is also possible with two 65W USB-C ports.

As far as power goes, you’re looking at a total of 160W with dynamic power allocation – a pair of USB-C ports capable of delivering 65W each or, with all four outputs in use, one 65W and three 20W ports. Here’s a closer look at how the power allocation breakdown:

Single Output: 5.0V/9.0V/12.0V/15.0V=3.0A, 20.0V /28.0V = 5.0A, PPS 3.3-21.0V 5.0A (PD 140.0W Max)

Multi Output: USB C1+C2 or C3+C4: PD 130W (PD 65+65 W) USB C1+C3 or C1+C4 or C2+C3 or C2+C4: PD 130W (PD 100+30 W) USB C1+C2+C3 or C1+C2+C4 or C1+C3+C4 or C2+C3+C4: PD 125W (PD 65+30+30 W) USB C1+C2+C3+C4: PD 125W (PD 65+20+20+20 W)





Centered around GaN technology, it features a vertical form-factor to fit in tight spaces and includes a metal dock of sorts for an elevated look and to provide stability on your desktop or shelving unit. It also comes with a braided power cord in the box.

The new Journey Blitz 140 4-Port USB-C Desktop Charger is now available for purchase at $129.99. But you can use code SAVE20 at checkout to bring your total down to $103.99. You can also use this code on its latest Blitz wall chargers with prices starting from $23.99.

