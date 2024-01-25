Nintendo launches Jump-start January Switch game sale with deals from $6 (Up to 50% off)

As we touched on in this morning’s roundup, Nintendo has now launched a fresh new eShop sale loaded with first- and third-party Switch game deals. The official Jump-start January Sale marks the first major sale event landing on the eShop in 2024. It is set to run from now through February 7, 2024 and includes everything from Mario and Zelda titles to Animal Crossing: New Horizons (here’s our hands-on review), Sonic, Metal Gear, GTA, Kirby, and much more. Just make sure you head below for more details as some titles are going for even less elsewhere.

Nintendo Jump-start January Switch eShop sale

The Nintendo Jump-start January Sale is now in full swing with deals starting from just over $6. While just about all of the smaller indie titles are at the lowest prices we can find directly on the eShop, some titles are going for even less elsewhere in both digital and physical form, like Sonic Superstars, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and more. So be sure to scan through the list below before dropping any cash down on the eShop, unless you would rather just download these games straight to your system from Nintendo that is.

The new pastel pink Nintendo Joy-Con that were just announced are now available for pre-order on Amazon and you’ll find more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

