Sonos Arc lands at all-time lows of $719 ahead of the Super Bowl, Sub Gen 3 at $639

Sonos today is marking down a pair of our favorite home theater accessories. The savings kick off with the Sonos Arc at $719 shipped. You’ll find it of course at Sonos, but also a host of other retailers like Crutchfield and Best Buy. This is dropping from the usual $899 price tag in order to match our previous mention at 20% off. We last saw it on sale during the Black Friday festivities, and now just in time for the Super Bowl, you can score that same discount.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup.

A perfect companion to the Sonos Arc, the company’s flagship subwoofer is also on sale. Right now, you can score the Sub Gen 3 for $639 at a whole host of retailers. Crutchfield, Sonos, and Best Buy are all getting in on the savings, dropping the subwoofer from its usual $799 price tag. This is also the first discount since back in November, all while matching our previous Black Friday mention.

The Sonos Sub Gen 3 pairs with any other speakers in your home theater setup to enrich the lower end of the spectrum. If your existing Arc or Beam soundbar could use some more bass, or you just like that kind of audio and want to add this onto the lead deal, the Sonos Sub is perfect for the job. It has two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet to deliver powerful bass with minimal distortion.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

