PDP’s Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip charges while you play at new $16 all-time low (36% off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $25 $16
PDP Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip with charging

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the PDP Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip with charging down at $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 36% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. While every Switch comes with a Comfort Grip to transform the Joy-Con into a more traditional controller form-factor, the difference here is the built-in charging action. And this is a far more affordable proposition than the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip that sells for $39 on Amazon. Head below for more details.

The charging-ready PDP Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip delivers a proper two-handed form-factor as expected alongside “enhanced” trigger extensions for “quicker reaction times,” all packed inside of an officially licensed accessory. It, unlike the included grip or this $9 PowerA model, also comes with a 5-foot USB-C cable that can connect to a wall adapter or otherwise to charge the Joy-Con as you’re playing. 

While we are talking Switch, be sure to check out the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

PDP Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip features:

  • Comfortable, ergonomic Switch grips turn the Joy-con controllers into a full-size Controller
  • Included 5-foot, Type-C USB cable lets you continue playing as you charge
  • Enhanced trigger extensions provide quicker reaction times
  • Individual charging indicators let you know the battery charge status of each Joy-Con controller.
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

