This North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is now 51% off, coming in at $44 (Reg. $89)

As a part of its Winter Sale with items up to 50% off, the Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is now available at 51% off its regular price. For a limited time, you can grab a Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Best for $44. This vest comes in four different colorways – Shady Blue Heather, Sandstone Heather, Black Heather, and Medium Grey Heather – and because of its neutral tones, it pairs well with a wide variety of colors for whichever shirt is chosen to be worn underneath. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest.

This full-zip vest is a staple wardrobe piece as we continue to slog through winter. It can easily elevate any outfit in its simplicity while keeping you warm and comfortable throughout the day. The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest sports a standard fit, exposed zip-hand pockets, a woven shell overlay, a chest pocket with snap closure, and the iconic North Face logo on the chest pocket as well. The vest comes recommended by 92% of buyers and can be worn atop a work shirt for a more business casual look, or it can be worn over a clean white shirt and jeans for a laid-back feel. Check out more deals from The North Face Winter Sale here, and be sure to stay up-to-date on all fashion deals over in our Fashion Hub.

More on North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest

The Men’s Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is a heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece vest designed to keep your core toasty-warm in cool-to-cold conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!