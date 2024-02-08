Brooks Running Winter Sale takes up to 50% off shoes, apparel, more from $8

The Brooks Winter Sale is currently offering up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, and more with deals starting from $8. Prices are as marked. Brooks Members (free to sign-up) receive free express shipping on all orders. Boost your New Year workouts with the men’s Adrenaline GTS 22 Shoes that are currently marked down to $90, which is $50 off the original rate. These shoes are available in nine color options and were designed for indoor or outdoor running. They’re highly lightweight, cushioned, and highly supportive. Plus, this style was made to promote soft landings that are easier on your joints as well as a smooth ride over and over. With nearly 2,700 positive reviews from Brooks customers, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Adrenaline GTS 22 Shoes $90 (Orig. $140)
- Glycerin 20 Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $160)
- Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $130)
- Hyperion Tempo Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $150)
- Hyperion Elite 3 Shoes $180 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Glycerein 20 Road Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $160)
- Glycerin StealthFit 20 Shoes $110 (Orig. $160)
- Adrenaline GTS 22 Shoes $90 (Orig. $140)
- Levitate StealthFit 6 Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Chaser 5-Inch Running Shorts $32 (Orig. $64)
- …and even more deals…
