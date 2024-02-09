Anker’s 535 portable power station returns to $350 low (Reg. $500), more starting from $180

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its 535 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $349.98 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it only saw five discounts over 2023, with the last three of them dropping to the same $350 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend as a 30% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the all-time low from holiday sales. This power station offers you a 512Wh capacity and a max power output of 500W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet and a USB-C port in 2.5 hours. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts nine different ports: one carport, one USB-C, three USB-As, and four AC outlets.

And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with three scheduled 24-hour flash sales on February 10, February 13, and February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Anker 535 Portable Power Station features:

6x Longer-Lasting: Rated to provide 3000 charge cycles with premium LiFePO4 batteries extends the battery lifespan by 6x more than the standard lithium-ion battery pack. A drop-proof unibody structure enhances durability in the harshest environment for peace of mind at home or outdoors.

Unprecedented 10-Year Lifespan: Instead of 2 years, 535 Portable Power Station lets you power your devices everyday for 10 years. It also comes with an exclusive 5-year full device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience.

Extra USB-C Port: Recharge to 80% in under 2.5 hours via the in-box adapter and a USB-C port. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable.

9 Ports for All: The power station has all the ports you need to charge your devices and appliances. It is equipped with 4 AC ports, 3 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.

All-Round Capacity: With a 512Wh capacity, the power station is an all-round solution to charge all your necessities. Seamlessly power a heater, portable fridge, lamp, and TV.

What You Get: Anker 535 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 512Wh), 120W adapter, car charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

