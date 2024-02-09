Baseus’ 140W 6-port 48,000mAh portable laptop power bank station now $60 off at new $90 low

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 6-port Portable Laptop Power Bank Station for $89.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. Down from its $150 price tag, this device started off at a $220 MSRP upon its release in August, with three discounts in 2023 that ultimately brought its list price down to the current $150. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off this new rate, giving you $130 off its original MSRP and marking a new all-time low.

This power bank station has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity that is more tailored for personal use rather than keeping your campsite energized. It sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap. It features bidirectional 140W charging that refills its own battery in just 1.5 hours while juicing up your MacBook Pro 2 or an iPhone 14 up to nine times. It has an LCD display that keeps you informed on power levels and charging statuses as well as six ports to cover all your device charging needs: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

If you’re looking for a similar device to the above model that also allows for additional charging methods when you’re out among the wilds of the world, Amazon is still offering the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station for $100, down from $150. This is the smallest of Jackery’s power stations to date with a 99Wh capacity with dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal devices. It is able to recharge 0 to 70% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, with a full battery taking a little under two hours, and can also recharge via a 100W solar panel in two hours flat, or you can also refill it in up to three hours via a car port.

Or if you’re just looking for a cheaper charging option for your devices, check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W 3-port USB Charger that gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Within the same post you’ll also find some more options for power banks that are currently seeing discounts as well.

Baseus 140W Portable Laptop Power Bank Station features:

Bidirectional Ultra Fast Charging: Baseus laptop power bank features a bidirectional 140W PD3.1 USB-C port charging, can be quickly full recharged in just 1.5 hours.

48,000mAh Larger Capacity: Baseus portable power station equipped with massive 153.6Wh/48,000mAh LiFePO4 battery capacity, juice up a Macbook Pro 2 times or an iPhone 14 almost 9 times.

Compact & Portable: Weighing in at just 4.5 lbs, and with its included carrying case, this power bank is lightweight and convenient to carry, perfect for outdoor camping or travel.

Universal Compatibility: Equipped with 2*AC Outlets, 2*USB C ports, 1*USB port, and 1*DC port, the Baseus portable laptop charger is compatible with laptops, phones, tablets, switch, drones, cameras, lamps, and even CPAP.

Safe & Smart Digital Display: Thanks to its intelligent digital circuit that monitors the circuit at a rate of 1.72 million times per day, this small generator is more efficient and safer than ever; it’s easy-to-read LCD display screen helps you to aware the power delivery and charging status at anytime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!