Skip Qi2 and just grab an official Apple MagSafe Charger while they’re down to $29 (Reg. $39)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $28.99 with free Prime shipping. It delivers with a $6 fee otherwise. The normally $39 accessory is now dropping to its best price in months with $10 in savings attached. We last saw an open-box model on sale for $27, for comparison. Qi2 has been taking the charging space by storm this year by finally catching up to Apple’s standard, but instead you could just save on the first-party iPhone 15 charger to take full advantage of StandBy mode and 15W charging.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

If you’re wondering which stand Apple used in the marketing materials above, it’s the Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South. A 9to5 favorite, this is a notable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for $40 right now, and is the perfect companion to the MagSafe charger sale above.

But for a more affordable solution to take full advantage of StandBy mode, pairing your new MagSafe charger with one of elago’s MS3 stand is a solid alternative. It’ll let you convert the simple MagSafe pad into a stand, with an aluminum build that is the perfect upgrade for your desk or nightstand setup. It’ll let you take full advantage of the new smart display mode from Apple, too, and sells for just $25.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!