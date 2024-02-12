EcoSmart’s ECO 36 240V electric tankless water heater keeps temps high at new $413 low

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsEcoSmart
$336 off $413
a close up of a device

Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $412.81 shipped. Down from its $749 price tag, it saw many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them dropping costs to a $425 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $123 and lands as a new all-time low. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

If you’re looking for a smaller or cheaper option, Amazon is also currently offering the EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $325, down from $425. It offers the same operating features as the above model with some slightly less impressive specs. It has half the amperage at 75A and can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17 inches by 14 inches by 3.75 inches. It fits the same 3/4-inch NPT pipes as above, but only requires 2 x 40A breakers instead.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

  • Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
  • ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
  • Manufactured in United States
  • Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
  • Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
  • 150 A

Amazon

EcoSmart

Reinette LeJeune

