adidas sale takes up to 65% off select footwear and apparel from $17

adidas has launched a members sale where you can get up to 65% off select slip-ons, running shoes, training shoes, apparel, and more. To become a member is free – simply click here, and start enjoying instant savings by using code bigsale at checkout. The offer is valid through tomorrow, February 15. Delivery is free. Leading the way in the adidas member’s sale are the Grand Court 2.0 shoes for $40, which feature a regular fit with a classic look. Available in seven colorways, the Grand Court 2.0 shoes have a lace closure, a synthetic upper, and cloud comfort technology. Keep reading for more details from the adidas members sale.

The unisex Adilette Aqua Slides for $17.50 are quick-drying and have plush cushioning to keep you comfortable while you are on your feet – they slip on and off with ease and can easily be styled with joggers while you head to the gym or with shorts if you’re going to the beach. The men’s Daily 3.0 shoes are now $36, marked down from $65. These are a great pair of shoes with a washed canvas that is stylish and classic, with just enough flare to help you stand out from the crowd – grab your pair here. A pair of the popular Stan Smith shoes are also on sale for $70 and are a staple to any wardrobe. Stan Smith shoes are playful and iconic, with a minimalist design and a cushioned footbed for maximum comfort. Shop the entire sale here, and be sure to check out our Fashion Hub for more deals on shoes and apparel.

More on adidas Grant Court 2.0 shoes:

Slip into these classic-look trainers and be ready for anything the day has in store. An synthetic upper is super durable, while the Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner provides a smooth ride all day long. 3-Stripes on the upper provide the signature finish.

