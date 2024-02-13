Stanley drops its annual color collection – grab your new favorite water bottle while you can from $20

Stanley today released its latest annual color collection across all of its water bottles, including the viral 40-ounce H2.0 Quencher. Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Tigerlily Plum, Plum, Fuchsia, and Pomelo are the new colorways, giving the collection a very springtime-in-March vibe. The 40-ounce quencher is available for $45 in 27 colors and features double-wall vacuum insulation, a powder coat finish, and a comfort grip handle. Whether you own your own Stanley yet or not, now would be a great time to test out one of the wildly popular water bottles or give yourself a refresh in a new color. Head below to learn more.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last year, you’ll have noticed the undeniable virality of Stanley Cups. While Stanley’s 40-ounce H2.0 Quencher is by far the most popular, Stanley also offers a variety of other water bottles that are available in Stanley’s newest color palette. The 30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, for example, has an easy-to-carry handle, a built-in fence hook, and will keep your drinks cold for hours – grab yours here for $35. Another popular choice – for $20 – is the Quencher H2.0 Travel Tumbler, which carries 14 ounces of liquid, has a reusable straw and is a great kid-sized water bottle. Stanley has said it will be restocking its newest color collection all year long, which is good news for Stanley loyalists who tend to sell out new drops in a matter of hours.

More on the Stanley H2.0 Quencher:

This travel tumbler is just what you need for all-day hydration. Take it with you to a high-intensity workout or on an extra-long commute to keep your drink cold for hours. The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. The larger size even fits comfortably in your vehicle’s cup holder and comes with a rugged handle for carrying. *Not Eligible For Discounts or Promotions

