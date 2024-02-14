Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, UGG, Ray-Ban, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom
50% off + free shipping
a store front at day

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ray-Ban, The North Face, Nike, adidas, UGG, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the On Cloudvista Trail Running Shoes that are marked down to $112 and originally sold for $150. These lightweight shoes help you to propel up the trail and have large grooves to promote traction. They’re also highly cushioned and breathable as well to help give you comfort. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options and rated 4.2/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Keychron’s retro K8 wireless mechanical keyboard ...
This 32A Level 2 portable EV charger falls 74% to new $...
TP-Link’s 2-pack of Tapo Matter-certified smart b...
Show off Pokémon cards or Polaroids with Apple’s...
Save up to 42% on ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mops with ...
Last day for Anker’s buy two save 15% sale on new...
Upgrade the battlestation with SteelSeries’ GameD...
Anker’s 256Wh portable power station has nine ports a...
Load more...
Show More Comments