Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, and more up to 30% off during Amazon’s Sunglass Flash Sale

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, Persol, and more. Prices are as marked. One of our top picks from this sale is the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $168 shipped. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $210 and are available in seven color options. This style has 100% UV protection as well as a polarized lens. The frame is also lightweight, durable, and made with a scratch-resistant glass. They have a wide-face frame that’s highly flattering and can be worn by any age as well as men or women alike. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Amazon include:

You will also want to check out the GAP Factory President’s Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase.

