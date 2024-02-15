Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Suicide Squad from $61, more

Amazon is now once again offering Switch gamers a chance to score a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is a solid $40 off the MSRP and the lowest we can find. While this one has most recently been going for between $30 and $40 at Amazon, not to mention a brief drop to $15 for Black Friday, this is still a great chance to score a copy of the latest Mario meets Rabbids experience at one of the best prices. We came away impressed with the experience after going hands-on – the game takes everything great about the original and it amps it up, invigorating the genre with open world-action. New boss battles and gameplay wrinkles aid Mario and his three party members (nine characters total) in rescuing the “uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from $61 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
