Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $20, Suicide Squad from $61, more

Amazon is now once again offering Switch gamers a chance to score a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is a solid $40 off the MSRP and the lowest we can find. While this one has most recently been going for between $30 and $40 at Amazon, not to mention a brief drop to $15 for Black Friday, this is still a great chance to score a copy of the latest Mario meets Rabbids experience at one of the best prices. We came away impressed with the experience after going hands-on – the game takes everything great about the original and it amps it up, invigorating the genre with open world-action. New boss battles and gameplay wrinkles aid Mario and his three party members (nine characters total) in rescuing the “uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Watch the new Princess Peach Showtime! trailer

You can play the FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo on Switch

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!