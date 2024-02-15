lululemon drops its first shoe for men: Meet the Cityverse Sneaker

Vancouver-based athleisure and activewear company, lululemon, this week debuted its first ever men’s shoe, the Cityverse Men’s Sneaker. The Cityverse Men’s Sneaker is available in two neutral colorways – one that is all white, and one that is two varying brown tones – and can be purchased online for $138. They are lululemon’s first casual shoes, whereas the company’s other shoes are designed with both low- and high-impact exercise in mind. The Cityverse Sneakers are also a new line for women and can be found online for $138 as well. Shipping is free. Head below to learn more about the Cityverse Men’s Sneaker.

Designed to be on the move, the Cityverse Men’s Sneaker – available for $138 – is tailored to the shape and feel of a male foot; the classic silhouette of the shoe is smooth, creating a streamlined look that would easily elevate any outfit. The 3D-molded support in the Cityverse’s custom cushioning works to provide you with all-day comfort and style while you are on your feet, and the non-stop traction will keep you stable and in place. Being that the Cityverse Men’s Sneaker is offered in two neutral colorways, it is sure to become your next wardrobe staple and can be worn to work with a pair of trousers or for a night out on the town with your favorite pair of jeans. Grab your pair here, and then be sure to head over to our Fashion Hub for more deals on shoes and apparel.

More on Cityverse Men’s Sneaker:

Mixed material upper with two different lace options that let you customize the look

Layers of contoured cushioning create the perfect balance of comfort and support

Cupped rubber outsole enhances traction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!