New running shoes don’t have to break the bank, these adidas Racer TR21 are $34 (Reg. $75)

Now on eBay, you can score a pair of adidas Racer TR21 shoes for $34, marked down 55% off from $75. Designed with an athletic style and comfort in mind, the adidas Racer TR21 shoes have a clean look with a touch of red and blue coloring to help you stand out in the crowd. These shoes can be put on while out and about running errands or would pair well with a pair of dark jeans for a night on the town. Free standard shipping applies. Keep reading below for more details on adidas Racer TR21 shoes.

The adidas Racer TR21 shoes are a running-inspired shoe meant for daily wear. These TR21 Racers feature a lace closure, textile upper, and a rubber outsole. They’re made with a Cloudfoam midsole, which is an EVA compound that provides you with an additional level of underfoot cushioning while adding support for your arch and your heel. You can feel good about wearing these shoes, too, as they are made of Primegreen, a performance fabric without zero virgin plastic – a part of adidas commitment to ending plastic waste. Grab your pair here for $34, and then head over to our Fashion Guide to stay up-to-date on even more clothing and footwear deals.

More on adidas Racer TR21 shoes:

Bring the comfort and athletic style of running footwear to your everyday look in these adidas shoes. Step through your day confidently with a snug fit and a lightweight midsole that cushions your feet with every step.

