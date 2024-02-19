Razer’s ultra-slim DeathStalker V2 Pro clicky wireless keyboard sees rare deal at $212.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard with clicky optical switches for $212.50 shipped. Regularly $250, this model rarely sees any notable deals on Amazon with today’s 15% markdown landing at the best price we can find. This is also only the second time we have tracked this model down this low. It sports low-profile clicky optical switches rated for a 70-million keystroke lifespan set within an “ultra-slim” casing and a durable aluminum top plate. Laser-etched keycaps and Hyperguard coating protect against wear and tear while the internal battery supports up to 200 hours of gameplay. RGB Chroma lighting, the multifunction roller, and onboard media button round out the feature set. More deals and details below.

More Razer keyboard deals:

Be sure to check out the details on latest Razer Huntsman lineup in our launch coverage. And while you’re at it, here are the details on the “world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion” the brand debuted at CES 2024 as well as its latest Blade gaming laptops.

And for more battlestation deals, our PC gaming deal hub is right here with offers on SteelSeries’ spatial Arctis Nova Pro headset and WD_BLACK’s 2TB TLC 3D NAND 5,150MB/s SSD, just to name a couple.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro features:

Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance. Experience lag-free gaming and instant response with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz) connection or unlock greater functionality with Bluetooth 5.0 and toggle between 3 devices. Power through an entire day of gaming without breaking a sweat, also includes a detachable Type-C cable for continued use while charging.

