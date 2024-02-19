See what the Peloton hype is about with a $395 discount on Bike+ at $2,100, more

For a limited time only on Amazon, you can now get 16% off the Peloton Bike+, which brings the price to $2,100 marked down from $2,495. The Peloton Bike+ provides an immersive, state-of-the-art exercise experience that allows you to workout from the comfort of your home with one of Peloton’s popular instructors on the 21.5-inch sweat-proof screen and rear-facing, built-in speakers. You can see exactly which muscles you are working out over a 30-day span and then target those muscle groups as you see fit. Head below to learn more about the Peloton Bike+.

The Peloton Bike+ is a leading piece of equipment in the connected fitness industry, and it’s easy to see why. Featuring a manual resistance knob, visual cues, and on-screen metrics, you have the ability to track your performance in real-time; specifically, Bike+ owners can track their cadence, resistance, heart rate, output, distance, and more. On Peloton’s Leaderboard, you are able to give high-fives to people in class, see who is in attendance, and compete against others while you exercise. A Peloton Bike+ only requires 4-feet by 2-feet of space, or the size of a small yoga mat – grab yours here for $2,100.

If you want to save even more, you can get a refurbished Peloton Bike for $150 off, coming in at $995. The Peloton Bike is about six inches smaller than its Bike+ counterpart, has a smaller rotating screen, and features technology that isn’t as updated – otherwise, the two machines are basically identical. Be sure to check out other deals on exercise equipment and apparel over in our Sports and Fitness Guide and for Peloton news, read more here.

More on Peloton Bike+

With a lineup of 50+ instructors, you’ll find the right person to help you crush every goal. Whether you’re fueled by feel-good energy or a can-do attitude, there’s an instructor to motivate you no matter what mood you’re in. Use on-screen metrics to see how you’re improving class after class. Monitor your speed, resistance, heart rate, and power to follow the instructor’s workout class. And Peloton Bike+ is compatible with Apple WatchⓇ or any Android watch device running Wear OS 3 or higher.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!