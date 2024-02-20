Sperry’s Sale Event updates your spring shoes with deals starting at $35: Boat shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
50% off from $35
a group of shoes on a wooden table

Sperry is having a clearance sale that’s offering spring shoes with deals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Easily update your shoes for spring with the Leeward Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $110. These boat shoes feature a shock absorbing heel cup for added comfort and 360-degree lacing system for support. They’re lightweight and are a classic style you can wear for years to come. Plus, they pair nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. With over 240 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Linkind brings Matter to its 4-pack of Edison smart bul...
WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower wi...
Sperry’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea boots keep you dry t...
SANDMARC unveils new Telephoto 6x iPhone zoom lens with...
UGREEN’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone ...
Z Grills’ 450B PID wood pellet grill and smoker offer...
Amazon PowerA Pokémon sale from $13: Slim Switch cases...
Peloton’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to $600 off...
Load more...
Show More Comments