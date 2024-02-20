Sperry’s Sale Event updates your spring shoes with deals starting at $35: Boat shoes, more

Sperry is having a clearance sale that’s offering spring shoes with deals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Easily update your shoes for spring with the Leeward Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $110. These boat shoes feature a shock absorbing heel cup for added comfort and 360-degree lacing system for support. They’re lightweight and are a classic style you can wear for years to come. Plus, they pair nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. With over 240 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Leeward Boat Shoe $65 (Orig. $110)
- Cold Bay Thinsulate Duck Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- Cold Bay Thinsulate Water-resistant Chukka $75 (Orig. $120)
- Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots $70 (Orig. $100)
- Brandon Trapper Moccasin Slippers $30 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Two-Tone Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- Seaport Heel Water Resistant Leather Boot $85 (Orig. $140)
- Crest Twin Gore Canvas Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- Acadia Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- 7 Sea 3-Eye Sneakers $70 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!