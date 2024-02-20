Sperry’s Sale Event updates your spring shoes with deals starting at $35: Boat shoes, more

Sperry is having a clearance sale that’s offering spring shoes with deals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Easily update your shoes for spring with the Leeward Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $110. These boat shoes feature a shock absorbing heel cup for added comfort and 360-degree lacing system for support. They’re lightweight and are a classic style you can wear for years to come. Plus, they pair nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. With over 240 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more sales today.

